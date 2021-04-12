Man accused of paying $20 to have sex with 10-year-old girl in Houma

According to the Houma Police Department, officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 2600 block of Larry Street for a reported incident of sex trafficking.

HOUMA, La. — Houma police say a man has been taken into custody on Thursday after allegedly paying another person $20 to have sex with a 10-year-old girl.

According to the Houma Police Department, officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 2600 block of Larry Street for a reported incident of sex trafficking. Police say officers learned that 31-year-old Jamil Washington paid another person $20 for that individual to bring a specific 10-year-old girl to him to have sex with her.

Police say that the individual that Washington paid then told the child's family what Washington was trying to do, and police were notified.

The police department said Washington was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on one count of trafficking of children for sexual purposes.