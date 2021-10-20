'Looking for some help,' Houma family living in tent, car since Ida

"Got holes all in my roof. Can't go in the trailer, got black mold everywhere," Boudreaux said.

HOUMA, La. — It's been more than seven weeks since Hurricane Ida and some families are still living in tents and cars.

A family in Houma, including kids and grandparents, wonders how much longer these rough circumstances will be their reality. They've applied for help and hope for a better shelter soon.

"I lay my front seat all the way back," John Boudreaux pointed to his car seat, where he's been sleeping.

For nearly two months now, Boudreaux and his wife have been sleeping outside their home in their car.

"Got holes all in my roof. Can't go in the trailer, got black mold everywhere," Boudreaux said.

They live on Ashland Drive in Houma. Their daughter and son-in-law's home is behind theirs.

"Our house back here fell off the blocks, got wet mold," Boudreaux's son-in-law Buck Rickett said.

Since Ida, he, his wife and their two kids, 5 and 9-years-old, have made a tent their home.

"This is where we sleep," Rickett said as he unzipped the tent. "Got a microwave outside. We got me and my wife sleep on this side, my kids on this side. They handle it pretty well to be honest with you, they take it as just camping."

The family said FEMA workers came by this week for inspection. They hope that means relief will come soon.

"I'm retired. I turn 65 in June and the little money I get every month, I can't afford to fix this thing so I'm hoping FEMA or somebody can help us get us something to live in instead of living in this car," Boudreaux said.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove announced earlier this month mobile homes are now available for families like this. They've applied for that too and now wait. Shelters opened last week in the parish, but this family doesn't want to leave their belongings behind.

"Too many stealers around here," Boudreaux said.

They believe their homes can be rebuilt, but don't know where to start.

"We're just looking for some help, man, somebody that knows how to build. I already got wood, I just don’t have the experience to rebuild," Rickett said.

The kids are now at different schools farther from home, catching a bus around 6 a.m. Rickett and Boudreaux worry these circumstances will affect their learning.

"Cara, she was doing good in school. 'A' honor roll, smart little girl," Boudreaux said.