Houma grandmother shot while picking up grandkids from school, police report

HOUMA, La. — A 60-year-old woman was shot Friday afternoon while picking her grandchildren from school.

According to the Houma Police Department, the 60-year-old woman was picking up her grandchildren around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Grinage Street when an unknown man approached her, shot her in the torso, then ran away.

The grandmother was taken to the hospital and is being treated for her wounds.

Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspect in the shooting. Police released this image of the suspected shooter:

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.