Houma man struck by car, killed while walking his bike

Lawson was reportedly walking with a bicycle in the westbound lane of LA 182 when a Toyota Camry, also traveling west, struck him.
HOUMA, La. — A Houma pedestrian was killed in a crash with a car driving on LA 182 Friday night, state police said. 

The fatal collision happened just before 8 p.m. on the highway near Houma. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Lawson. 

Lawson was reportedly walking with a bicycle in the westbound lane of LA 182 when a Toyota Camry, also traveling west, struck him. State police say he sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. 

The driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated at a hospital. 

State police said it was unclear whether impairment was a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports from both Lawson and the driver had not returned results Saturday morning. 

Louisiana State Police say Troop C, which patrols near Houma, has seen 21 deaths this year from car crashes.

