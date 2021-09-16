Houma patrolman killed in car crash on Percy Brown Road

The crash remains under investigation.

HOUMA, La. — A Houma Police Department patrolman died after a car crash early Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, Patrolman Austin Bush, 21, was driving his patrol car on Percy Brown Road on Sept. 16 around 6 a.m. when he crashed into a log on the side of the road.

The impact pushed his car across the road and into a drainage basin where it went completely under water.

Police officers arrived on the scene and rescued him from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A routine toxicology test was collected and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.