Houma Police investigating 4 separate shootings in 4 days

The Houma Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that left three people wounded, a 15-year-old in custody and three men wanted.

HOUMA, La. — Authorities in Houma say they are investigating four separate shootings since the start of December that left three people wounded.

TULIP DRIVE

According to the Houma Police Department, the first shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 1 on Tulip Drive in the Mulberry neighborhood. Police say three individuals walking in the neighborhood were forced from the road by a Hyundai Elantra that was passing close to them. The car continued down the road before someone got out and started shooting into the air.

The three pedestrians ran away and were not injured in the shooting. The Elantra then sped away.

Authorities say while they were investigating the shooting, they received three reports of stolen vehicles, including a Hyundai Elantra stolen from Jean Ellen Avenue with two guns inside. The stolen car was linked to the Tulip Drive shooting, and investigators believe the guns inside the car were used in the shooting. The Elantra was later found abandoned in a field off Mystic Boulevard.

An unnamed 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with two counts of felony theft and three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The police department said the teen has been linked to a second stolen Toyota Corolla that was later found abandoned. Additional arrests are possible in this case, Houma police say.

LAFAYETTE STREET

Around 11 p.m. on Dec. 2, police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Lafayette Street. The man was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition on Monday.

According to Houma Police, 33-year-old Furnell Nixon arrived at home and had an argument with the victim. Police say Nixon pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim, striking him multiple times.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Nixon on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

CLUB THIRSTY

Houma Police say a 28-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at Club Thirsty on Barataria Avenue on Dec. 3.

Police say the man exited the bar and was walking to his car when he was shot multiple times for "an unknown reason." Police have identified a suspect in this investigation as 36-year-old Jarvis Robinson, who is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder.

NEW ORLEANS BOULEVARD

Houma Police say a 46-year-old man was shot on Dec. 4 in the 100 block of New Orleans Boulevard. Investigators say the man got into an argument with his brother-in-law, identified as 27-year-old Damian Fitch. Police say Fitch pulled out a gun and unloaded its entire magazine, but only struck the victim once in the abdomen. The victim was able to get the gun away from Fitch, and Fitch then ran away.

Police say Fitch is wanted on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The 46-year-old victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

---

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.