Houma police investigating shooting death of Napoleonville man

HOUMA, La. — Houma police are investigating the shooting death of a Napoleonville man that occurred Friday evening around 6 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Naquin Street.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Robert Mitchell, was found sitting in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

Police say Mitchell and another man were involved in an altercation when several shots were fired.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.