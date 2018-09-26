Editor's note: The Houma Police Department initially released the accused name as 18-year-old Kendrick Lamar. The police department later corrected the name to "Kendrick Lamar Davis Jr."

Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint and made her strip naked in Houma Tuesday night.

According to the Houma Police Department, the armed robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. on the Main Street side of the Twin Span near Terrebonne General Medical Center. A woman said she was walking on the main street overpass when a man, later identified as 18-year-old Kendrick Lamar Davis Jr., approached her.

The woman said Davis put the gun to her head, loaded a round into the chamber and demanded her property. After taking her belongings, Davis then allegedly forced her to take off her shirt, bra, shoes and socks before running away.

Officers searched the area near Terrebonne General Medical Center and hours later found Davis hiding under a camper in the 800 block of High Street.

Davis was transported to Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he was booked on armed robbery charges.

