Houma residents get small sense of normalcy through 'Loads of Hope'

NEW ORLEANS — Amid the chaos of cleanup across Louisiana — countless organizations are bringing whatever resources they can to the area.

Proctor & Gamble is bringing relief to residents with its Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units.

That small sense of normalcy is desperately needed in Houma right now. Many neighborhoods still look like Hurricane Ida just passed by – cleanup here is far from over.

“This is all just a breath of fresh air. This is a sigh of relief. We have been through it,” Jenesha Smith said.

Power is still out in Houma. On Saturday, people lined up in a Walmart parking lot – hoping to get a fresh load of laundry.

"The little things that really matter at a time like this,” Houma resident Marsha Lottinger said.

The mobile laundry units are free and provide full-service. Residents are allowed up to two loads per household. The loads are washed,dried and folded.

All washable clothing types will be accepted, expect for heavy bedding.

The two laundry units will be located at the following location:

Walmart Supercenter 1633 Martin Luther King Jr Blv. Houma, LA from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter 300 W Esplanade Ave Kenner, LA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

