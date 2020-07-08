Small plane crashes at Houma Terrebonne airport; pilot and passengers exit unscathed

Officials say the landing gear failed and collapsed mid-landing.

HOUMA, La. — A small plane crashed at the Houma Terrebonne airport Friday as it came in for a landing.

Both the pilot and the passenger onboard were not injured in the crash, according to the Houma Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Friday morning. According to the Houma Fire Department, the pilot was making a normal landing when the landing gear failed and collapsed without warning. Officials say the pilot maintained control of the aircraft and kept it on the runway.

No fuel or other hazardous materials leaked from the plane, according to officials.