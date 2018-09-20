HOUMA, La. -- Three people are in jail after police said a woman who was dropped off at a convenience store told them the trio drugged her, then drove her around for days to have sex with men for money and drugs.

According to the Houma Police Department, the woman who is in her 30's said she was friends with 33-year-old Ashley Boudreaux and met up with her at a motel. There, she reportedly also met Dale Lirette Jr, 29, and Dayna Thibodeaux, 32. While there, the woman said she was given drugs and brought her to various locations in Houma, as well as other places, to have sex with men. The woman reported she was held for a period of 3-5 days, then dropped off at a convenience store in Lafourche Parish, where she ended up being brought to an area hospital and police were called.

Investigators discovered the suspects were traveling in a red Dodge Durango, and found the suspects and the vehicle.

All three were arrested and booked with human trafficking charges. Lirette was also booked with contempt of court due to an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to reach the Crimestoppers Bayou Regions at 1(800) 743-7433.

