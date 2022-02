The route begins at the Southland Mall. Like all parades in Houma, Cleopatra sat out the 2021 parade season due to the COVID pandemic.

HOUMA, La. — The Krewe of Cleopatra (in Houma) will roll on Lundi Gras, February 27, through the streets of Houma.

The Houma area is recovering from Hurricane Ida but a majority of the krewes are still parading.