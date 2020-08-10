Hurricane Delta threatens Louisiana's sugar cane farmers

On the farm, Mother Nature gives and Mother Nature takes away.

BOURG, La. — Hurricane Delta has the potential to do a lot of damage to south Louisiana sugarcane fields.

Farmers know when a storm hits, the crop damage could cost them a lot of money.

Wallace Ellender III, spent the Thursday behind the wheel of his combine cutting cane.

“We have our good years and our bad years, but things are always tight, you know,” Ellender said.

This isn’t just harvest season on Ellender’s farm in Bourg, Louisiana near Houma, it’s also hurricane season.

Every time there’s a storm threatening the gulf coast, farmers know the potential consequences.

“I am praying that wind is not as bad, that it doesn’t break my cane.” Ellender said. “I can still get it if it’s dry after. I’m praying that all of the levees that they’ve designed and built down here hold the water back and it doesn’t flood me.”

The Ellender family has farmed this land for six generations, dating back to the 1800s.

“Like my grandfather said, it’s a good life, but a hard life,” Wallace’s son Christopher said.

He described how the farm prepares for tropical weather.

“You get the farm equipment ready,” Christopher Ellender said. “You’re prepping the fields. You’re getting everything basically ready to stop operations, but also getting ready for when the storm clears and ready to go and hit the ground running and get back at it.”

Storms forced the Ellenders to pause their harvest four times this year.

Thursday, they continued to cut and plant sugarcane, hoping Hurricane Delta stays far west of them and doesn’t damage their crop.

“We don’t know the wrap around impacts of Delta, whether it’s going to give us a lot of rain or is it going to adversely affect us,” Wallace Ellender said.

On the farm, Mother Nature gives and Mother Nature takes away. Even in this year where we’ve seen multiple tropical storms and hurricanes in the gulf, Louisiana sugarcane farmers like Ellender are in the middle of harvesting what they hope will be a bumper crop this year.

“Our sugar yields so far have been very good, but we need it to stay dry for the rest of the season to continue to get that sugar yield,” Ellender said.

The Ellenders pray there won’t be many more delays.

Their goal is to complete the harvest before the first hard freeze.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.