Nicholls student had plenty of help getting out of Ukraine during war

Mariia Kozachok is at Nicholls on a tennis scholarship. She went back to Ukraine in December to visit her family.

THIBODAUX, La. — A Nicholls Sate University graduate student is back on campus after spending more than a month living in a war zone. Mariia Kozachok was home in Ukraine when Russia invaded.

Kozachok is from Dnipro, Ukraine. She began attending Nicholls in 2016 on a tennis scholarship and is now working towards her Masters. She went to Ukraine in December to visit family and was there when war broke out.

"I was scared to go to bed every night in Ukraine," she said.

With a train ticket to Poland, she passed through cities under fire in March, working to get back to Louisiana.

"It was very scary," Kozachok said.

She was offered a ride over the border and volunteers helped her get to Warsaw to fly out.

"They're like, 'oh, don’t worry, we got you, girl.' and they stopped a police car, police car brought me to the train station and I went from that city to another city," she explained.

After multiple trains, Ubers, planes, and four long, scary days, Kozachok arrived back to Louisiana March 29.

She described now waking up screaming to her boyfriend about explosions that aren't there from the sound of garbage trucks or strong wind.

"I said, 'missiles, missiles are flying!' He said, 'no, it's just the wind,'" she said.

While she knows she's now safe, Kozachok worries for her family who is not.

"I have family over there. That's the scariest part," she said. "My mom is like, 'they just bombed our airport. We're fine don't worry about us.'"

Kozachok plans to graduate this summer.

"It's scary because I can't focus on school. Everybody knows that," she said, crediting her school for offering special guidance to help. "I appreciate Nicholls and my teacher."

As she watches the war from afar now, she keeps her spirits high.

"All I can tell you is our people keep staying positive," she said.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Mariia back on campus. She has been an inspiration to all of us," said Ray Peters, Director of Nicholls MBA program. "Plus, she set a new standard for class attendance, having participated online from a bomb shelter in Ukraine."

This Thursday the Nicholls International Community is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine, according to Kozachok. They will have a bake sale in the student union and with the money, Kozachok will purchase supplies for those fighting the war.