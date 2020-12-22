Impaired Houma teen arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 57 just south of Industrial Boulevard in Houma.

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a Houma teenager faces vehicular homicide charges after he fatally struck a pedestrian with his SUV while driving intoxicated early Tuesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 57 just south of Industrial Boulevard in Houma. Troopers say 19-year-old Diego Barrios-Collins was driving south on LA 57 in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he traveled off the roadway and struck the pedestrian.

State police say Barrios-Collins initially drove away from the scene but later returned. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Barrios-Collins submitted a breath sample that showed his blood alcohol concentration above the underage legal limit of 0.02g%. He was arrested and booked on charges of vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, improper lane usage, and illegal window tint.

