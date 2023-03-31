Award-winning former Terrebonne Parish K9 officer "Kane" has passed away

Deputies and officers that knew K9 Kane say he had a one-of-a-kind personality, and was dedicated to protecting the community and his handler.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced former award-winning K9 officer “Kane” has passed away after a long medical battle. He was 9 years old.

Nonprofit organization "K9 Officers" donated K9 Kane to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2016 when he was 2 years old. Many of his brothers and sisters also served as K9 officers.

Kane was on duty for 4 years before retiring in 2020 because of medical issues. He ultimately succumbed to those issues on March 23. The sheriff’s office did not say what specific medical issues he endured.

Deputies and officers that worked with him say he had a one-of-a-kind personality, and he won the K9 Officer of the Year Award in 2020. They say he acted like his handler, Deputy Dillon Condetti, so they were the perfect match.

The sheriff’s office says K9 Kane was very protective of Deputy Condetti and helped in several apprehensions and drug busts.

“K9 Kane had all of the attributes that we seek in law enforcement officers as a whole - canine or human. He possessed intelligence, immense courage, and absolute dedication to protecting the community, and you would be hard-pressed to find a more loyal partner to his handler,” Sheriff Soignet said.

After Kane retired, Deputy Condetti adopted him as a pet alongside another former K9 officer.

“Kane was loved unconditionally by Deputy Condetti and his family and will FUREVER be in their hearts. He leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten,” the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Kane gave his best years to the protection of this great community and has earned his eternal peace. R.I.P. K9 Kane. We have the watch from here.”