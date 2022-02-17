Krewe of Ambrosia 2022: Parade route, start time

The parade is set to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

THIBODAUX, La. — The Krewe of Ambrosia returns to Thibodaux this year!

The parade starts on Audubon Avenue at Afton Street, going north on Audubon before turning left on Menard Street. The parade then turns right onto Canal Boulevard, then turns left on West 2nd Street and proceeds onto Jackson Street.

The parade then merges onto Canal Boulevard and takes a u-turn at the first intersection, then turns right onto Gerald T. Peltier.

The parade then turns left onto Bayou Lane and heads north until it turns right again on Menard Street. The parade then turns right on to Audubon Avenue and ends where it started at NSU.