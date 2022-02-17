Krewe of Aquarius 2022: Parade route, start time

The parade is set to roll in Houma on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m.

HOUMA, La. — Houma's Krewe of Aquarius returns for 2022!

The parade starts on W Parke Avenue and Bayou Gardens Boulevard, then turns at S Hollywood Road to get onto W Maine Avenue. The parade then turns right on Barrow Street, eventually ending at Barrow and Bond.

The all-female Krewe of Aquarius will parade 27 floats through Houma under the theme "Aquarius takes you to the Candy Shop."