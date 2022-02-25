Krewe of Cleophas 2022 parade route and start time

THIBODAUX, La. — The Krewe of Cleophas will be rolling despite the devastation to the parish from Hurricane Ida. The krewe was also sidelined in 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

From the Daily Comet on Cleophas: Dr. Ben Levron and his mother, Gwen Levron, are this year's king and queen of Thibodaux's Krewe of Cleophas. The 252-member co-ed krewe will roll 22 floats through Thibodaux starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday under the theme "Cleophas Does it Again." Cleophas is followed by the Krewe of Chronos.