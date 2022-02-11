x
Lafourche Terrebonne

Krewe of Hercules 2022: Parade route, start time

The Krewe of Hercules' them for 2022 is "Wild Wild West."
Credit: WWLTV

HOUMA, La. — The Krewe of Hercules returns for 2022!

The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, in Houma.

The parade starts on W Parke Avenue and Bayou Gardens Boulevard, then turns at S Hollywood Road to get onto W Maine Avenue. The parade then turns right on Barrow Street, eventually ending at Barrow and Bond.

Credit: WWLTV

The Krewe of Hercules' them for 2022 is "Wild Wild West." There will be 32 illuminated floats rolling through Terrebonne Parish depicting scenes from the California Gold Rush, Gunfight at the OK Corral and more.

