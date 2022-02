The Krewe of Mardi Gras is one of Houma's signature parades.

HOUMA, La. — The Krewe of Mardi Gras will be one of a handful of parades in Houma, coming just months after the devastation of Hurricane Ida.

Mardi Gras also was on the sideline last year, along with all parades, due to the COVID pandemic.

Houma is annually home to several Mardi Gras parades.