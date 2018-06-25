RACELAND -- Lafourche Parish deputies arrested a woman accused of stealing from a church's donation boxes.

According to the Lafourche Parish sheriff's office, 34-year-old Gabrielle Griffin was caught on surveillance camera breaking into the donation box in a candle room at the church on June 21. Police also say Griggin stole money from the "poor box" inside the church.

Griffin was arrested on Sunday, June 24, without incident according to police. She admitted to breaking into the donation box to steal money.

Griffin has been charged with two counts of simple criminal damage to property and one count of theft.

