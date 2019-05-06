RACELAND, La. — The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is holding a Kittenpalooza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14 at the Lafourche Central Market, 4484 La. 1, Raceland.

The event will feature $10 kitten adoptions, gift bags for adopters, face painting, food and drinks and crafts. A yoga class for kids 6 to 10-years-old will start at 10 a.m. Bring a yoga mat or beach tower and come dressed as a cat.

The shelter will also have sign ups for low-cost spay neuter vouchers. For information, call 446-3532. Donations of canned drinks, water and individually wrapped treats are needed. They can be dropped off at the shelter, 934 La. 3185, Thibodaux.