Lafourche community rallying around families of Seacor Power crew

While the nonprofit is based in Lafourche Parish, contributions have been coming in from all over the state.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Many families rushed straight to Port Fourchon last Tuesday when they learned their loved one was working on the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized.

As soon as a local nonprofit out of Lafourche Parish learned they were without necessities, they stepped up to help.

"Right now they're just asking us to pray for them," Jeray Jarreau, founder of Bless Your Heart, said "They needed simple things like tooth brushes, tooth paste, phone chargers."

She founded the nonprofit 'Bless Your Heart' a year ago, originally to provide supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since, it's turned into more.

A week ago, the group began providing families of the Seacor Power crew with toiletries, gas cards, clothes, and food. Jarreau is working with restaurants like Mommie Jo's whose owner whipped up last minute meals for the families Sunday

"Me and my two daughters and some of my workers battered up 150 pieces of fried chicken, put everything together, made a rice dressing, we had a matter of two hours to do it," said Karen Bellanger, owner of Mommie Jo's.

According to Jarreau, over the last week they’ve raised at least $13,000.

While the nonprofit is based in Lafourche Parish, contributions have been coming in from all over the state.

"These donations were not from big companies. They were $5, $10, $20 donations. I think we received a $3 donation from someone via Venmo," Jarreau said. "We're from this maritime community and all of our husbands, brothers, fathers, cousins, they all work offshore and our hearts are broken for these families and everybody wants to help."

Part of the contributions went to help a family who has arranged for planes to search.

"We were able to provide them yesterday $4,000 towards the payment of their fuel to fly these planes," Jarreau said.

If you'd like to contribute, 'Bless Your Heart' is accepting donations via Paypal and Venmo:

Paypal - blessyourheartnonprofit@gmail.com

Venmo - @blessyourheartnonprofit