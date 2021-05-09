Lafourche damage: 'Completely devastating'

Captain Brennan Matherne of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says 100 percent of buildings had damage - from minor to complete devastation.

GALLIANO, La. — Lafourche Parish received the brunt of Hurricane Ida's wrath as the strongest storm at landfall to hit Louisiana in recorded history.

Here is what Captain Brennan Matherne had to say Monday to a WWL-TV reporter.

“Just devastated. We have entire streets where homes are just completely leveled. There's areas where there was no there's no evidence that homes ever existed in that area.

"It's just completely devastating. As we moved, as the storm moved further up the bayou in the Galliano and the rest of the South Lafourche area, (it) just continued to pummel us, and we got damage.

"But that, and a reason for that, was we got the eye wall for a long period of time and the southern area, we didn't even have the benefit of having the eye pass over us. We just got that eastern eye wall, which just pummeled us for about three or four hours.

"Eventually, the eye did pass over the central area of our parish in the Lockport and Raceland area and especially in the Lockport area. Just again, just complete devastation to buildings.