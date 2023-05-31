Lafourche detectives recover over $122k for phone scam victim

“In most of these scam cases, the money has been voluntarily given by the victim to the scam artists and is nearly impossible to recover,” said Sheriff Craig Webre.

LAROSE, La. — Lafourche Parish detectives were able to recover over $122k for a Larose woman who had fallen prey to a phone scan, according to a press release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's office.

Earlier in May, detectives opened an investigation after hearing from a Larose resident that she had sent over $146k to a scammer who claimed they were a special agent with the Social Security Administration.

Detectives managed to locate the scammer's bank account which had over $122k of the victim's money, and were able to return those funds after obtaining a seizure warrant. The press release said that detectives also submitted a search warrant for the account holder, but are waiting on the results.

“In most of these scam cases, the money has been voluntarily given by the victim to the scam artists and is nearly impossible to recover,” said Sheriff Craig Webre. “This is due to a variety of reasons including the fact that these calls typically originate out of state or even out of the country. Even being able to recover the amount we did in this case, the victim still lost over $23,000 which may never be recovered. We implore residents to stop and think before they ever wire money to anyone.”

Sheriff Webre placed emphasis on the fact that scammers will often be disguised as a government agent, healthcare or utility provider, or even law enforcement and that they commonly will ask for money immediately via electronic money order, wire transfer, or prepaid debit.

“They are trying to fast-talk you into parting with your money, and they don’t want you to have an opportunity to think about it or do any research,” Sheriff Webre said.