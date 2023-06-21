Lafourche Parish hit by "golf ball-sized" hail storm

Residents of Kraemer say the storm started off as any other, but quickly intensified.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Hail came pummeling down in Lafourche Parish Tuesday evening.

Residents of Kraemer say the storm started as any other but quickly intensified.

“The skies got dark, and the wind got bad all of a sudden I started hearing a thump on the roof. Of course, I had to come outside and see what it was. It started very small but quickly and progressively got to be about that big, it was unreal I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life,” Nicolle Borne, a Kraemer resident said.

Backyards looked as if it was covered in snow flurries, but instead, it was baseball-sized hail. Residents said the sound of it hitting their homes was scary.

“I was born in a country during the war, the civil war. The only thing I can compare it to is shots outside. It was constant it’s unbelievable it was one after another it was just so many it looked like the ice machine was turned on in the sky,” Borne, who was born in El Salvador said.

“I went to the corner of my house it was lightning, the hail was pouring and the rain was coming down,” another Kraemer resident, Loretta Scioneaux said. “It sounded like big balls hitting the house.”

Residents are now left with significant damage as the hail shattered car windows and damaged yard decorations.

“My husband came to look and he said the siding had holes in and his car had busted the headlight and I just saw it busted the windshield too,” Scioneaux said.

Many residents were without power because of the storm. Entergy said most residents should have their power back up now.