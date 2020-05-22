Lafourche man charged with girlfriend's murder after fight spills into bayou, sheriff says

Deputies say the 44-year-old was driving with his girlfriend when they pulled over and starting fighting. That fight fell into the bayou, and turned fatal.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — An argument between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly after the woman was found dead in Bayou Lafourche Thursday, deputies say.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, 44-year-old Travis Orso Jr. of Golden Meadow now faces second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Dione Cheramie, 44.

The couple was driving along the bayou on Highway 308 in a pickup truck around 6 p.m. Thursday when they began to argue, officials said. Their disagreement escalated and Orso reportedly stopped the truck and Cheramie got out.

The scene then unfolded on the road and things turned physical, detectives learned. The two began fighting and eventually both ended up in the bayou.

Deputies received a 911 call and arrived on the scene, where they found Cheramie unresponsive in the water. EMTs and firefighters were also called to the scene and performed CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead from apparent drowning.

Orso remained at the scene when deputies arrived and was questioned. Lafourche Parish deputies said they also spoke to witnesses who saw the event unfold, and investigators found probable cause for the man's arrest.

Orso was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the murder charge. His bail was set at $500,000.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

No further information was immediately available.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.