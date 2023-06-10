Man crossing highway on riding lawnmower in Lafourche dies in crash

THIBODAUX, La. — A 77-year-old man died Friday when he attempted to drive a riding lawnmower across Louisiana Highway 1 in Thibodaux and was struck by a GMC pickup truck.
The crash occurred Friday morning around 10 a.m. on Louisiana 1 near Richland Drive.
State Police said the man who was killed, 77-year-old Larry Helm of Thibodaux, was on the riding lawnmower and trying to cross from the southbound shoulder. The GMC 3500 was traveling north. State Police said that the driver of the pickup tried to avoid Helm by applying the brakes and steering to the right, but he struck the mower anyway.
Helm suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the people in the GMC were injured.