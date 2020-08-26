Lafourche parish braces for storm surge as Laura strengthens

Three-to-six feet of storm surge expected in Southern Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — For Robert Grogan and his fishing buddies, there’s more to worry about than a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

“This is not even all of us. Usually we’re four or five cars deep,” Grogan said.

On a beautiful day, sitting on the edge of Bayou Lafourche in Golden Meadow, Grogan says now is the time to cast a line.

“The storm will push in all types of fish,” Grogan said.

As fishermen take advantage of the water, Lafourche Parish leaders are a bit concerned about it.

“We spent a lot of time the last 48, 72 hours with our public works crews making sandbags and giving out sandbags to people,” Parish President Archie Chaisson said.

Chaisson says preparations along with improvements to the levee system over the years put the parish in storm ready mode.

“Now it’s just kind of a waiting game to see what kind of storm surge and how high that storm surge is going to get,” he said.

A part of the levee system, the lock gate on Bayou Lafourche is closed in anticipation of that surge. With 3-to-6 feet of storm surge expected in Southern Lafourche Parish, Highway 1 will be underwater, cutting off access to places like Leeville and Port Fourchon. A mandatory evacuation order is in place for areas south of the levee system.

Birds are pretty much the only signs of life along the southern part of the highway, which is arguably the most important road in the entire parish.

“Every hour that LA 1 is closed it’s a $22 million impact to the national GDP, which is huge for us not only here locally, but especially on a nationwide economy,” Chaisson said.

With Hurricane Laura tracking further West and Marco no longer a threat, Chaisson says the last few days have been full of unknowns.

“Not that we want to see Laura go to our friends in Southwest Louisiana, but we’re definitely breathing a little easier tonight,” Chaisson said.

Back at the bayou, breathing is a little heavy for Linwood Garby, after reeling in quite the catch.