Deputies say a Lafourche Parish man was arrested after reportedly admitting to fondling a child.

According to Sheriff Craig Webre, 69-year-old Ronnie Dominque admitted to deputies that he had inappropriately touched a girl under the age of 13. Dominique was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on one count of sexual battery.

Webre said his office opened an investigation into the incident on July 12. Dominique was arrested later that day.

Dominique was released Friday morning after posting $50,000 bond.

