Suspected dealer sought after teen dies of likely overdose, 2nd teen hospitalized

NEW ORLEANS — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old man after two early morning suspected overdoses left one teenage girl dead and a teenage boy hospitalized.

The incidents both occurred in Galliano Thursday morning before 8 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says it is seeking Blayne Terrebonne of Larose for drug distribution counts in connection with both incidents.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a residence around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in regards to a 16-year-old boy who was showing signs of a possible overdose. The sheriff’s office said the teen was given a dose of Narcan by deputies and again, a short time later, by EMTs and was then taken to the hospital.

About three hours later, deputies responded to a second Galliano address where a 15-year-old girl was found dead. The sheriff’s office said her cause of death was believed to be a drug overdose.

Detectives say they are strongly cautioning anyone who purchased drugs from Terrebonne that there is a high risk of overdose if those drugs are consumed.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives with the sheriff's office have obtained a warrant for Blayne Terrebonne for the distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.