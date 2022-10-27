Suspected dealer sought after teen dies of likely overdose, 2nd teen hospitalized

NEW ORLEANS — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old man after two early morning suspected overdoses left one teenage girl dead and a teenage boy hospitalized.
The incidents both occurred in Galliano Thursday morning before 8 a.m.
The sheriff’s office says it is seeking Blayne Terrebonne of Larose for drug distribution counts in connection with both incidents.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a residence around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in regards to a 16-year-old boy who was showing signs of a possible overdose. The sheriff’s office said the teen was given a dose of Narcan by deputies and again, a short time later, by EMTs and was then taken to the hospital.
About three hours later, deputies responded to a second Galliano address where a 15-year-old girl was found dead. The sheriff’s office said her cause of death was believed to be a drug overdose.
Detectives say they are strongly cautioning anyone who purchased drugs from Terrebonne that there is a high risk of overdose if those drugs are consumed.
The investigation is ongoing, but detectives with the sheriff's office have obtained a warrant for Blayne Terrebonne for the distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Anyone who has information on Blayne Terrebonne’s whereabouts or anyone who has purchased narcotics from him is asked to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4320.