2 high school students arrested on hate crimes after racist video circulates on social media

The video has been shared on social media and elicited a statement from Terrebonne Parish Schools Superintendent Bubba Orgeron.

HOUMA, La. — A video circulating on social media that has a couple of different voices making racist comments, apparently about students on the Terrebonne High School campus, has led to two arrests.

In the video, at least two students on camera and possibly another one off camera are using the "N word" multiple times as they pan around a group of students, calling them the slur and making other statements.

The video has been shared on social media and elicited a statement from Terrebonne Parish Schools Superintendent Bubba Orgeron.

“Terrebonne Parish School District is aware of a student video with despicable language and thoughts," Orgeron said. "This type of behavior and disgusting display of content will never be tolerated by our School System and has been immediately addressed by the School, District, and proper authorities.”

The Houma Police Department said that the two arrested students were charged with: Inciting a riot, hate crimes and cyber bullying.