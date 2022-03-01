Three Lafourche Parish schools closed due to 'mechanical issues'

The closure was posted to the district’s official Facebook Page.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish School District says three schools will be closed on Monday due to “mechanical issues.”

The school district said that the closure includes Raceland Upper Elementary School, Golden Meadow Lower Elementary School and Golden Meadow Upper Elementary School.

The district did not provide additional details about the mechanical issue.

The closure was posted to the district’s official Facebook Page. Teachers and staff members should talk to their immediate supervisor or principal for more updates.