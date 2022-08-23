Lafourche sheriff says he's recovering after 'widow maker' heart blockage

"Without being presumptuous, if you are contemplating sending flowers or a get well gift, please donate to the American Heart Association instead."

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that he is recovering well after suffering a heart blockage known commonly as "the widow maker."

According to a social media post from Webre, the sheriff had chest pains on Sunday night and went to the emergency room.

"As is typical of my situation — commonly referred to as the 'widow Maker' — it is asymptomatic and often fatal," Webre wrote. "But for the hand of God guiding the lifesaving measures of the doctors and medical staff, I would have perished that night."

He added that he is grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support he has received.

"Without being presumptuous, if you are contemplating sending flowers or a get well gift, please donate to the American Heart Association instead," he wrote.

