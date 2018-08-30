State police say a Lafourche Parish teenager is dead after his pickup truck ran off the road near the Valentine Bridge Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on LA 308 south of the Valentine Bridge. Investigators say 19-year-old Robbie Istre of Cutoff, La., entered a right curve in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Police say Istre was not wearing a seatbelt and received fatal injuries. The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

LSP said that impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but a toxicology report is still pending from the coroner’s office.

