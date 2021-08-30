x
Lafourche Terrebonne

LAFOURCHE PARISH | Latest on power, water, roads & more

Do you have information that should be added to this list? Email webteam@wwltv.com
Credit: WWL-TV

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Here’s the latest information on power, curfew, water and more for Lafourche Parish. Save this link and check back for updates if you live in Lafourche Parish.

For an emergency, call 9-1-1, 985-772-4810, or 985-772-4824 

FEMA AID

To apply for FEMA Aid:

HOT MEALS, ICE, WATER

Water, tarps, ice, and Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) are available for Lafourche Parish from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Thibodaux Family Church - 785 North Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux
  • Raceland Ag Center - 100 Texas Street, Raceland
  • Lockport Central Fire Station - 806 Crescent Avenue, Lockport
  • Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church -723 North Bayou Drive, Golden Meadow

POWER

To view the latest outage information, visit Entergy's Outage Map.

WATER

 Boil Water Advisory: A boil water advisory is in effect for areas south of Raceland. There is no clean water access from Raceland to South Lafourche. 

Residents will not have water pressure for some time until the water district reopens the valves which were closed to preserve the system.

WHAT'S OPEN?

For an updated list of businesses open in Jefferson Parish, click here for our #OpenNOLA list.

ROADS

  View live traffic conditions by clicking here.

CURFEW

A parish-wide curfew remains in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice.

SCHOOLS

All Lafourche Parish public schools are closed until further notice.

