Lafourche Parish school board member Robby Gisclair has been arrested and booked with felony theft, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Gisclair, 41, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a business where he worked.

According to Webre, a local business owner contacted the sheriff's office with the suspicion that an employee had stolen thousands of dollars in inventory since 2016.

Webre said detectives obtained a search warrant for Gisclair's property and found several items that were supposedly stolen from the business.

Gisclair was arrested and booked on felony theft charges. He was released after posting $5,000 bail.

Gislclair is a first-term board member that represents District 12.