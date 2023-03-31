Larose man killed in head-on crash on LA Hwy 24

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. north of Louisiana Highway 3235 and claimed the life of 25-year-old Ediberto Lopez-Bados.

LAROSE, La. — Authorities say a Larose man is dead following a head-on crash on Louisiana Highway 24 in Lafourche Parish on Thursday.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. north of Louisiana Highway 3235 and claimed the life of 25-year-old Ediberto Lopez-Bados.

Trooper say Lopez-Bados was driving north on LA Hwy 24 in a 2011 Nissan Altima when "for reasons still under investigation" the car crossed the centerline and struck a 2018 Mack truck head-on. The impact caused both vehicles to travel off the roadway into a small drainage canal.

State police say Lopez-Bados was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the Mack, who was also wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.