SCHRIEVER, La. — Detectives are asking for the public's help to crack an unsolved case in which a woman was found shot dead inside a Terrebonne Parish home earlier this year.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office posted a plea for information Wednesday for the investigation into the shooting death of 40-year-old Leah Marie Carlos. Her body was discovered inside a Schriever home in the 200 block of North Main Project Road on May 27, 2019.

Deputies say Carlos had lived in the home where her body was found, but also lived in the Thibodaux area and other parts of Terrebonne Parish. She was also known to frequent the New Orleans area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 985-876-2500.

Residents can also report information anonymously to the Bayou Region Crimestoppers. Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

