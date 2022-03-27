x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lafourche Terrebonne

Louisiana yard's $19M Navy contract could bring up to $143M

Each barge will be built to house 199 people.
Credit: AP
The streets of downtown Morgan City, La., are mostly empty as a bike rider makes his way down Front Street as south Louisiana prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

MORGAN CITY, La. — A Louisiana shipyard has a $19 million Navy contract with the potential to build nearly $143 million worth of barges that can house crews while their ships are being repaired. 

Conrad Shipyard LLC of Morgan City says the Naval Sea Systems Command can order up to eight of the barges, which will be built to house 199 people. A Pentagon list of contracts signed March 15 says Conrad was among six bidders. 

The vessels will be built in Amelia. In Navy terms, they'll be “Yard Repair, Berthing, and Messing” craft. Halter Marine is building barges that can house 600 people at its shipyard in Pascagoula.

RELATED: Houma Municipal Auditorium will serve as a temporary severe weather shelter

RELATED: Teenager recovering after being shot in drive-by shooting in Terrebonne

In Other News

Firefighter can't stop large pile of burning Hurricane Ida debris