Sheriff: Someone shot at passing cars on LA 182 in Raceland

Detectives believe the shots came from a person parked in a vehicle in the median of the highway.

RACELAND, La. — Authorities in Lafourche Parish are asking for the public’s help after multiple cars were shot while driving on LA Highway 182 in Raceland early Saturday morning.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a 911 call of someone shooting at cars driving eastbound on the highway around 3:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the shooting, but a Lockport woman’s driver’s side window was shattered and a New Orleans man’s car was struck, causing a flat tire.

The LPSO says detectives believe the shots came from a person parked in a vehicle in the median of the highway.

The sheriff’s office is now asking for anyone with information to send an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433. They can also report information online at www.crimestoppersbr.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.