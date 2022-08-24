x
Lafourche Terrebonne

State Police investigating fatal Lafourche crash

The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport.
Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

LOCKPORT, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a Tuesday evening crash in Lafourche Parish that killed 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport.

Police say Garcia-Lopez was traveling northbound in a 2005 GMC Canyon on Highway 1 near Norma Lane while on a curve. The GMC then began to rotate, crossed the centerline, and hit a 2016 Kia Soul traveling southbound.

Garcia-Lopez was properly restrained, but still suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene. The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries, while their passenger suffered more moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

A toxicology sample was taken from Garcia-Lopez and is awaiting analysis. The driver of the Kia voluntarily gave a breathalyzer test which showed no alcohol detected.

This crash is still being investigated.

