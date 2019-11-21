HOUMA, La. — A 32-year-old Houma man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he beat an elderly disabled veteran outside a Walmart earlier this month.

The Terrebonne Parish Sherrif's Office said Thomas McDaniel faces a felony charge of second-degree battery following an attack on Nov. 8.

Deputies were called to investigate a disturbance in the Walmart parking lot on Martin Luther King Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, a deputy found a "71-year-old disabled veteran" bent over and bleeding from the face.

The veteran reportedly told investigators that he accidentally hit McDaniel's car with his door when loading groceries into his own car, which sparked an argument. McDaniel then allegedly slammed the veteran's arm in his own car door and punched him multiple times.

The veteran was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken nose and fractured orbital socket.

The sheriff's office said detectives were able to identify McDaniel as the alleged attacker. He was arrested Thursday, Nov. 21 and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on $75,000 bond.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.