Man charged for rape in Baton Rouge and Galliano, Lafourche Sheriff says

19-year-old Izak Barnett of Galliano was arrested on Tuesday by the LSU police department.

GALLIANO, La. — A man from Galliano was arrested on Tuesday for two incidents of rape, one in Baton Rouge and one in Galliano, according to a press release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

19-year-old Izak Barnett of Galliano was arrested by the LSU Police Department. Barnett is accused of committing sexual assault at a December 2022 party in Galliano as well as another sexual assault that occurred on the LSU campus on an unspecified date.

LPSO detectives said in the press release that alcohol had been served at the party Barnett attended and he allegedly raped a 19-year-old while she was asleep, putting his hand over her mouth when she became conscious.

Detectives also learned of the LSU incident while investigating Barnett's sexual assault in Galliano.

On Tuesday, Barnett was brought in for questioning by LSU Police and LPSO detectives. The press release said that Barnett admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent, as well as putting his hand over her mouth.

Barnett was arrested and charged with third-degree rape by LSU Police and second-degree rape by LPSO.