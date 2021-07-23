Man dies after going into Bayou as boat began taking on water

The person in another boat turned around to help and actually brought Sutton to the bank where he began to perform CPR and called for help.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A 71-year-old Thibodaux man passed away Thursday after his boat took on water and he ended up struggling to stay afloat in Grand Bayou.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office got to the scene and took over the CPR, but were unable to revive Sutton. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner's office will determine the cause of death.