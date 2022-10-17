Man dies in motorcycle crash on LA Highway 1 in Lockport

A 26-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash just south of the Valentine Bridge in Lockport shortly after midnight on Monday.

LOCKPORT, La. — A 26-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Valentine Bridge in Lockport early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say they received a report of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of the Valentine Bridge just after midnight. Police revealed that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson of Cut Off died at the scene. A spokesperson for Troop C says Allinson was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time.

Investigators believe Allinson was heading south while in a curve and traveled off the roadway to the right when he crashed into a tree, ejecting him from the 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The reason why he traveled off-road is still under investigation.

Investigators suspect Allinson was impaired at the time of the incident, but the crash is still under investigation. They say they collected a standard toxicology sample that has since been submitted for analysis.

With 40 fatal crashes and 44 deaths in 2022, Louisiana State Police advises drivers to always make a plan for traveling home safely before consuming alcohol and/or drugs. They want to remind you that alcohol and drugs affect your visual ability, fine motor skills, and slow your reaction times. State Police say if you feel different, you will drive differently.