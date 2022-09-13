Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop C says the 27-year-old died at the scene from his injuries.

CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C.

Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was driving north on LA Highway 308 when he traveled off the road to the right after passing another northbound vehicle. Troop C believes he overcorrected when he tried to veer back onto the road, causing his 1999 Ford F-150 to rotate and cross the centerline. The pickup then ran off the roadway to the left before crashing into a tree, according to police.

Police say Williams died at the scene from his injuries.

A spokesperson for Troop C says that Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and they suspect he may have been impaired. A toxicology sample has reportedly been submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating this case. Troop C has investigated 34 fatal crashes in 2022, resulting in 38 deaths. They say nearly half of deadly crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers.