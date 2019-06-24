THIBODAUX, La. — Authorities say a man has been arrested after kidnapping a Thibodaux woman and sexually battering her at a hotel this weekend.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said 39-year-old Anthony Adams was found with a missing woman at a Thibodaux-area hotel after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe Adams picked up the woman at her home, took her to the hotel and sexually battered her. At some point, deputies say the woman asked to leave but Adams refused to take her home.

Webre said the victim is mentally disabled and Adams, who is known by her family, picked her up from the home without permission.

Adams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex Saturday on charges of simple kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery. He was released Sunday after posting $6,500 bail.