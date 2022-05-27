Motorcyclist killed when bike goes off road, hits utility pole

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Highway 1 about five miles south of Louisiana Highway 3235.

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. — A Golden Meadow man was killed when his motorcycle went off the road and into a utility pole on Highway 1 Thursday evening, according to State Police.

Police said that 43-year-old Ace Billiot of Golden Meadow as on a motorcycle driving north and passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed when he approached a left curve and went off the road to the right, struck the pole and was ejected.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Highway 1 about five miles south of Louisiana Highway 3235.

Billiot was wearing a DOT-approved helmet but suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.